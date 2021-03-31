Guruvayoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Guruvayoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Guruvayoor Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Guruvayoor seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.V. Abdul Khader of CPM won from this seat beating Adv. P.M. Sadiqali of IUML by a margin of 15,098 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.V.Abdul Khader of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Asharaf Kokkur of MUL by a margin of 9,968 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Guruvayoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Guruvayur constituency are: N. K. Akbar of CPI(M), K. N. A. Khader of IUML