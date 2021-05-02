Guruvayoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

63. Guruvayoor (गुरुवायुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Guruvayoor is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,401 eligible electors, of which 1,01,247 were male, 1,10,148 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Guruvayoor in 2021 is 1088.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,801 eligible electors, of which 95,092 were male, 1,06,709 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,144 eligible electors, of which 83,157 were male, 94,987 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Guruvayoor in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 37.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.V. Abdul Khader of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv. P.M. Sadiqali of IUML by a margin of 15,098 votes which was 10.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.V.Abdul Khader of CPIM won in this seat defeating Asharaf Kokkur of MUL by a margin of 9,968 votes which was 7.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 63. Guruvayoor Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Guruvayoor are: N K Akbar (CPIM), Adv K N A Khader (IUML), Asharaf Vadakkoot (SDPOI), M Kumar (SUCOIC), Dileep Nair (DSJP), Antony (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.18%, while it was 72.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 63. Guruvayoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 150 polling stations.

EXTENT:

63. Guruvayoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Chavakkad Municipality, Guruvayoor Municipality and Kadappuram, Orumanayur, Pookode, Punnayur, Punnayurkulam, Engandiyur and Vadakkekkad Panchayats in Chavakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Guruvayoor is 114 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Guruvayoor is: 10°36’22.3"N 76°01’06.2"E.

