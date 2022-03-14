Gutha Sukhender Takes Charge as Legislative Council Chairman for the Second Time in Telangana

Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Monday took charge and oath as the chairman of the State legislative council for the second time in Telangana. Gutha was elected unanimously as the chairman of the council as there were no other nominations filed.

Several ministers who greeted Gutha as the new chairman of the council were KT Rama Rao, Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Yadav Srinivas Goud, Protem Chairman Jaffrey, MLAs and MLCs. Earlier, the ministers took Gutha to the chairman seat at the council.

Gutha extended gratitude and thanks to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for offering him the opportunity. Assembly Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu issued orders in this regard.

