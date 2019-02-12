'Guthbaazi Khatam Karo': Priyanka's One-Line Message to Congress Workers in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is touring Uttar Pradesh, in her first comments to karyakartas (workers) on Tuesday urged them to stay united and say no to infighting.“Guthbaazi khatam karo (end groupism),” Priyanka told all local leaders from Mohanlalganj, Unnao, Lucknow, among other constituencies.Her message to the party workers came a day after she held a mega roadshow, along with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia, in Lucknow announcing her and Congress party’s intent in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to parliament.Priyanka underlined that whichever candidate is chosen for a constituency must be supported unilaterally by all the workers irrespective of their groups.“We were given so much importance by Priyanka ji. She spoke to us for over one and a half hours. She asked that if she chooses a candidate will we give our whole-hearted support? And we all agreed. She told us that we must forget rivalries and must ensure that the candidate chosen by her wins from our constituency,” said Siddiqui, a Congress worker from Mohanlalganj.Outlining the strategy, Priyanka said each booth must have 10-15 workers who will be responsible for getting people out of homes and to the polling centres."She emphasised on the strength of booth-level workers. She told us that if we are in-charge of a booth we must leave no stone unturned to ensure that every household under our watch turns into Congress voters,” said Anand Singh, a Congress worker from Lucknow.Stating that the Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner, the new leader said there won’t be any big organisational changes."Never before has a karyakarta got such a hearing from top leadership. All the workers she met are filled with hope that now things will change for the better,” said senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.Priyanka met karykartas, District presidents from each constituency for over an hour. The meetings will continue tomorrow.On Monday, Priyanka did not address the crowd during the mega road show or at the Congress office thereafter. It was Rahul who did the talking asserting that the party will "play on front foot"."Their (Priyanka and Scindia) aim is definitely the Lok Sabha elections, but also to bring a Congress government here (UP)," he said, adding "the Congress began its journey from Uttar Pradesh and it cannot remain weak in the state...Congress has to improve performance in UP in the LS polls and form government in the next assembly elections."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.