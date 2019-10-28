From Foe to Fan: Mamata Banerjee’s Musical Talent Makes Bengal Governor Bury The Hatchet, for Now

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee found a fan of her musical talents in state governor Jagdeep Dhankar, with whom she was only recently at loggerheads.

The state chief minister and governor have nursed hostilities for one another since Dhankar went to rescue BJP MLA Babul Supriyo from protesting students at Jadavpur University.

However, burying the hatchet, the governor recently expressed an interest in meeting Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The chief minister, citing prior engagement, instead invited him to a Kali Puja celebration at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on October 27.

During his visit, the governor praised the songs composed and written by Banerjee and requested a copy of the collection for himself.

“Our Hon’ble Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was very much pleased and requested for a CD of the songs. Didi was honoured and she gave him a CD,” a senior TMC leader present in her house said.

For the first time, the chief minister released a collection of her songs ahead of Durga Puja this year.

The collection includes seven songs, written and composed by the chief minister and sung by famous singers from the state.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar later addressed the media and said, "My wife and I went to attend Kali Puja and spent some time in the room that she (Mamata Banerjee) occupies. We were blessed to be part of the Puja which has been taking place every year since 1978."

He further added that the chief minister was very hospitable and offered them homemade sweets.

"We came with a pure heart (to the Puja) and left with a purer heart," he said.

In the past, the TMC and Jagdeep Dhankar have borne animosity towards each other. In September, the governor's request to meet the district administration, MP and MLA from Darjeeling and North and South 24 Parganas was declined citing "unavoidable reasons".

Earlier this month, Durga Puja festivities were dampened after Dhankar alleged that he was sidelined and not shown on TV during the iconic Red Road carnival in Kolkata.

