Gwalior Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Gwalior Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Gwalior is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Gwalior was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Gwalior seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Gwalior constituency: Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Harpal Manjhi (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sunil Sharma (Indian National Congress), Jitendra Tripathi (Independent), Devendra Singh Tomar (Independent), Sunil Sharma (Independent), China Begam (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Anil Kumar (Parivartan Samaj Party), Roshan Beg (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.