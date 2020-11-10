Gwalior East Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Gwalior East Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Gwalior East is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Gwalior East was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Gwalior East seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Gwalior East constituency: Munnalal Goyal (Munna Bhaiya) (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mahesh Baghel (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dr Satish Sikarwar (Indian National Congress), Keshkali Jatav (Independent), Javed Khan (Independent), Naresh Kumar Singh (Independent), Balmukund Namdev (Independent), Mahendra Kumar Baghel (Independent), Meenakshi Jain (Independent), Mukesh (Independent), Hemant Rampure (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Sunil Sharma (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.