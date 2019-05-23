English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Gwalior Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar of BJPWins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gwalior (ग्वालियर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gwalior (ग्वालियर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar
BJP
Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar
WON
3. Gwalior is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.46%. The estimated literacy level of Gwalior is 73.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Gwalior Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
627250
52.44%
Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar
INC
480408
40.16%
Ashok Singh
BSP
44677
3.74%
Mamta Balveer Singh Kushwah
IND
6320
0.53%
Govind Singh
PPI(D)
5566
0.47%
Geeta Rani Kushwah
Nota
5343
0.45%
Nota
IND
4984
0.42%
Deepak Kumar Bansal(Rangwale)
IND
3981
0.33%
Ashok Khan
IND
2737
0.23%
Keshav Ray Chaudhary
APOI
2279
0.19%
Narayan Namdev
RSSP
2226
0.19%
Pran Singh Pal
ABP(D)
1953
0.16%
Hanumant Singh
SUCI
1394
0.12%
Comrade Sunil Gopal
IND
1297
0.11%
Sobran Singh
JAP
1251
0.10%
Sugreev Singh Kushwah
PVSP
1204
0.10%
Nandkishor Shau
RRP
1113
0.09%
Vishnu Kant Sharma
BPHP
1105
0.09%
Jitendra Jain And Akash
PSP(L)
1008
0.08%
Brij Mohan
In 2009, Yashodhara Raje Scindia of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26,591 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.14% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gwalior was: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,23,937 men, 8,52,908 women and 120 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gwalior Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gwalior is: 26.2037 78.1574
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ग्वालियर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); গোওয়ালিয়ার, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); ग्वाल्हेर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ગ્વાલિયર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குவாலியர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గ్వాలియర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗ್ವಾಲಿಯರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗ്വാളിയോർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- Virat Kohli’s 'King' Pose in this Photo of Cricket World Cup Captains Will Remind You of ‘GoT’
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results