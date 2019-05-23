Gwalior Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar of BJPWins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar BJP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar WON

Gwalior Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 627250 52.44% Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar Won INC 480408 40.16% Ashok Singh BSP 44677 3.74% Mamta Balveer Singh Kushwah IND 6320 0.53% Govind Singh PPI(D) 5566 0.47% Geeta Rani Kushwah Nota 5343 0.45% Nota IND 4984 0.42% Deepak Kumar Bansal(Rangwale) IND 3981 0.33% Ashok Khan IND 2737 0.23% Keshav Ray Chaudhary APOI 2279 0.19% Narayan Namdev RSSP 2226 0.19% Pran Singh Pal ABP(D) 1953 0.16% Hanumant Singh SUCI 1394 0.12% Comrade Sunil Gopal IND 1297 0.11% Sobran Singh JAP 1251 0.10% Sugreev Singh Kushwah PVSP 1204 0.10% Nandkishor Shau RRP 1113 0.09% Vishnu Kant Sharma BPHP 1105 0.09% Jitendra Jain And Akash PSP(L) 1008 0.08% Brij Mohan

3. Gwalior is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.46%. The estimated literacy level of Gwalior is 73.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 29,699 votes which was 3.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Yashodhara Raje Scindia of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26,591 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.14% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gwalior was: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,23,937 men, 8,52,908 women and 120 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gwalior is: 26.2037 78.1574Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ग्वालियर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); গোওয়ালিয়ার, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); ग्वाल्हेर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ગ્વાલિયર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குவாலியர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గ్వాలియర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗ್ವಾಲಿಯರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗ്വാളിയോർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).