1-min read

Gwalior Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar of BJPWins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gwalior (ग्वालियर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Gwalior Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar of BJPWins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gwalior (ग्वालियर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
BJP
Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar

BJP

Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar

WON

3. Gwalior is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.46%. The estimated literacy level of Gwalior is 73.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Gwalior Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
627250
52.44%
Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar
INC
480408
40.16%
Ashok Singh
BSP
44677
3.74%
Mamta Balveer Singh Kushwah
IND
6320
0.53%
Govind Singh
PPI(D)
5566
0.47%
Geeta Rani Kushwah
Nota
5343
0.45%
Nota
IND
4984
0.42%
Deepak Kumar Bansal(Rangwale)
IND
3981
0.33%
Ashok Khan
IND
2737
0.23%
Keshav Ray Chaudhary
APOI
2279
0.19%
Narayan Namdev
RSSP
2226
0.19%
Pran Singh Pal
ABP(D)
1953
0.16%
Hanumant Singh
SUCI
1394
0.12%
Comrade Sunil Gopal
IND
1297
0.11%
Sobran Singh
JAP
1251
0.10%
Sugreev Singh Kushwah
PVSP
1204
0.10%
Nandkishor Shau
RRP
1113
0.09%
Vishnu Kant Sharma
BPHP
1105
0.09%
Jitendra Jain And Akash
PSP(L)
1008
0.08%
Brij Mohan
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Singh Tomar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 29,699 votes which was 3.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Yashodhara Raje Scindia of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26,591 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.14% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gwalior was: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,23,937 men, 8,52,908 women and 120 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gwalior Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Gwalior is: 26.2037 78.1574

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ग्वालियर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); গোওয়ালিয়ার, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); ग्वाल्हेर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ગ્વાલિયર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); குவாலியர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); గ్వాలియర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಗ್ವಾಲಿಯರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഗ്വാളിയോർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).




(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
