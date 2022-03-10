Gyanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Gyanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Upendra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ram Kishore Bind (SP), Suresh Chandra Mishra (INC), Dharmraj (SBP), Ramdhani (BMSP), Vijay Mishra (PMSP), Vipul Dubey (NISHAD), Svatantr Kumar (ANADP), Virendra Tirpathi Urf Dabang (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54%, which is -2.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijay Mishra of NINSHAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gyanpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.393 Gyanpur (ज्ञानपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Gyanpur is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.97%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,62,201 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,612 were male and 1,63,567 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gyanpur in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,16,136 eligible electors, of which 2,01,102 were male,1,66,993 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,964 eligible electors, of which 1,79,228 were male, 1,41,721 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gyanpur in 2017 was 90. In 2012, there were 136 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vijay Mishra of NINSHAD won in this seat defeating Mahendra Kumar Bind of BJP by a margin of 20,230 which was 9.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. NINSHAD had a vote share of 31.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dinesh Kumar Singh of BSP by a margin of 37,674 votes which was 21.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 51.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 393 Gyanpur Assembly segment of the 78. Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Gyanpur are: Upendra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ram Kishore Bind (SP), Suresh Chandra Mishra (INC), Dharmraj (SBP), Ramdhani (BMSP), Vijay Mishra (PMSP), Vipul Dubey (NISHAD), Svatantr Kumar (ANADP), Virendra Tirpathi Urf Dabang (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.76%, while it was 55.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Gyanpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.393 Gyanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 383. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.393 Gyanpur comprises of the following areas of Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Konia, 2 Matethu, Panchayats 49 Chhatrashahpur, 50 Pali, 51 Ganeshraypur, 53 Chaksikhari, 56 Gyanpur, 61 Puregaderiya, 62 Kasidaha, 63 Umariya, 64 Sansarapur, 65 Bari, 67 Kasiyapur, 68 Raipur, 69 Thanipur, 70 Kathauta, 71 Purebhagawat of 3 Gyanpur KC, Gopi Ganj Municipal Board and Gyanpur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Gyanpur Tehsil.

Advertisement

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Gyanpur constituency, which are: Bhadohi, Handia, Meja, Mirzapur, Aurai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Gyanpur is approximately 332 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gyanpur is: 25°18’38.2"N 82°20’56.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gyanpur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.