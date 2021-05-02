Habibpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Habibpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

43. Habibpur (हबीबपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Habibpur is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 48.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,257 eligible electors, of which 1,25,652 were male, 1,23,596 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Habibpur in 2021 is 984.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,084 eligible electors, of which 1,14,225 were male, 1,08,854 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,000 eligible electors, of which 96,344 were male, 90,656 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Habibpur in 2016 was 165. In 2011, there were 120.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Khagen Murmu of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Amal Kisku of TMC by a margin of 2,512 votes which was 1.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 34.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Khageneral Murmu of CPIM won in this seat defeating Mohan Tudu of TMC by a margin of 2,258 votes which was 1.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 37.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 43. Habibpur Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Habibpur are: Joyel Murmu (BJP), Thakur Tudu (CPIM), Prodip Baskey (TMC), Shrinath Tudu (BSP), Pratap Koramudi (APOI), Baburam Kisku (BJMP), Biswanath Mardi (KPPU), Nirmal Soren (IND), Provat Kisku (IND), Murmu Joy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.69%, while it was 84.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 43. Habibpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 242. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

43. Habibpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bamangola, 2. Aktail, Baidyapur, Bulbul Chandi, Dhumpur, Habibpur, Jajail, Kanturka and Mangalpur GPs of CDB Habibpur. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Habibpur is 613 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Habibpur is: 25°03’56.2"N 88°20’39.8"E.

