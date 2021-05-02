Habra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

100. Habra (हाबरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Habra is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,510 eligible electors, of which 1,23,260 were male, 1,18,235 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Habra in 2021 is 959.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,299 eligible electors, of which 1,12,524 were male, 1,06,770 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,475 eligible electors, of which 92,682 were male, 87,776 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Habra in 2016 was 1,233. In 2011, there were 834.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jyoti Priya Mallick of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ashis Kantha Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 45,947 votes which was 24.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jyoti Priya Mallick of TMC won in this seat defeating Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya of CPIM by a margin of 25,392 votes which was 16.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 100. Habra Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Habra are: Rijinandan Biswas (CPIM), Jyoti Priya Mallick (TMC), Biswajit Sinha (BJP), Santosh Biswas (BSP), Kishor Biswas (PVM), Probodh Kumar Sarkar (SUCOIC), Amar Krishna Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.96%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.36%, while it was 86.9% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 100. Habra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

100. Habra constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Kumra, Pritibha, Rautara and Machhalandpur-II GPs of CDB Habra-I 2. Habra (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Habra is 88 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Habra is: 22°48’27.4"N 88°39’36.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Habra results.

