‘Had It Been Me…’: Mulayam Singh Yadav Lashes Out at Son Akhilesh for Alliance With Mayawati
In an address to party workers at the SP headquarters, Mulayam Singh Yadav made it clear that he was unhappy with Mayawati's BSP being given half of the seats in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday showed his displeasure over the alliance forged by his son and party president Akhilesh Singh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.
Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters, Mulayam Singh Yadav made it clear that he was unhappy with Mayawati's BSP being given half of the seats in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.
“It was I who bagged 42 seats when I went on to become the defence minister of the country. But today, we are contesting only on half the seats. It is my son who has forged this alliance. Had it been me, things would have been different,” he rued, adding that despite his status as the party patriarch, his work has remained undefined.
“The female representation has also gone down drastically in the party, which is a matter of concern. And the names of the candidates should have been finalised by now, else BJP will take lead,” he criticised further.
“We have a direct fight with the BJP. However, now our seats have been halved, which has also trimmed down our workers in turn. Somebody should tell me on what basis we are fighting only on half of the seats,” he added.
The party’s patriarch had earlier raised eyebrows in Parliament on the last day of Budget Session when he wishing for Narendra Modi to return as the prime minister. The gesture was a marked departure from the anti-Modi stand taken by son Akhilesh and the opposition parties.
