Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Had Kasab Rushed into Jamia Library with Gun, He Would be Called Innocent: BJP's Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra earlier courted controversy during the recent Delhi Assembly polls terming it as an India-Pakistan contest for which he was slapped with a ban on campaigning by the EC.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Had Kasab Rushed into Jamia Library with Gun, He Would be Called Innocent: BJP's Kapil Mishra
File photo of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

New Delhi: Wading into the controversy over video clips of December 15 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that even Mumbai terror attack convict Azmal Kasab would be termed "innocent" had he entered the university library with a gun.

Two months after the alleged police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia, a series of videos have emerged of the incident.

In a video which surfaced online, police can be seen raining batons on students as they are trying to escape in Jamia library. In another video, some youths can be seen rushing into the library room with a few of them having their faces covered, before the police entered there.

Mishra said in a Hindi tweet, "If that day Kasab had rushed in the library with his gun, he would be called an innocent...." He justified his tweet by saying that an edited portion of the CCTV footage was used to "vilify" the police.

"They were not students, they were rioters. But their sympathisers blamed police while posting edited portion of the CCTV footage," he charged.

Mishra earlier courted controversy during recent Assembly polls terming it as an India-Pakistan contest for which he was slapped with a ban on campaigning by the Election Commission.

He was fielded from Model Town constituency by the BJP and lost to the AAP's Raghav Chadha.

Delhi Police has said that its special investigation team probing the violence in Jamia Nagar area on December 15 will analyse all the video clips to establish the exact sequence of the events on the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram