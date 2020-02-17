Had Kasab Rushed into Jamia Library with Gun, He Would be Called Innocent: BJP's Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra earlier courted controversy during the recent Delhi Assembly polls terming it as an India-Pakistan contest for which he was slapped with a ban on campaigning by the EC.
File photo of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
New Delhi: Wading into the controversy over video clips of December 15 violence at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that even Mumbai terror attack convict Azmal Kasab would be termed "innocent" had he entered the university library with a gun.
Two months after the alleged police brutality in Jamia Millia Islamia, a series of videos have emerged of the incident.
In a video which surfaced online, police can be seen raining batons on students as they are trying to escape in Jamia library. In another video, some youths can be seen rushing into the library room with a few of them having their faces covered, before the police entered there.
Mishra said in a Hindi tweet, "If that day Kasab had rushed in the library with his gun, he would be called an innocent...." He justified his tweet by saying that an edited portion of the CCTV footage was used to "vilify" the police.
"They were not students, they were rioters. But their sympathisers blamed police while posting edited portion of the CCTV footage," he charged.
Mishra earlier courted controversy during recent Assembly polls terming it as an India-Pakistan contest for which he was slapped with a ban on campaigning by the Election Commission.
He was fielded from Model Town constituency by the BJP and lost to the AAP's Raghav Chadha.
Delhi Police has said that its special investigation team probing the violence in Jamia Nagar area on December 15 will analyse all the video clips to establish the exact sequence of the events on the day.
