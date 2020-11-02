'Had Offer to Join BJP, Chose to Form Party Instead': Shivpal Yadav on Being Called B-team of Ruling Party

The chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia and younger brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, has revealed on Sunday that he was offered to join BJP but said that he chose to form his own political outfit instead.

“BJP had offered me to join the party. But instead of joining BJP, I thought it was better to form our own party. Some people alleged that our party was a B team of BJP, however we formed our party after much thinking and discussion. Today the condition of BJP is not hidden from anyone, everywhere people are critical of the BJP,” Shivpal Yadav, speaking at a function organized by a private school in Etawah.

Yadav took a jig at the SP and BSP alliance and said that the result of the alliance in 2019 is in front of everyone. “The alliance between the BSP-SP has been done and the result is also in front of everyone to see. Now if the BSP and BJP are forming an alliance, then what will BJP gain out of, will be known only when the results will come,” he said.

Shivpal Yadav also attacked the BSP Chief Mayawati and said, “Everyone knows very well about Behen ji and how her history has been. She has even maligned Netaji’s image, while Netaji continues to be the respected leader for every party till date. The BSP formed the government thrice by forging alliance with the BJP. Now if the BSP MLAs are breaking, then what is the fault of anyone else in this?”

He attacked the politics of the BSP in the state and said that the MLAs are breaking away from the party. “It seems that Behen Ji's MLAs are moving away from her due to ticket distribution and exploitation. When her own MLAs are running away, then what is the benefit of accusing others? She should not accuse anyone else, but should have a look at her party first,” Shivpal Yadav said.

Earlier, the PSPL Chief had said that there was resentment against the BJP in the people and that might reflect in the results of the Bihar assembly polls. “There is a lot of resentment among the people against the Bharatiya Janata Party, so it can be believed that the impact of this resentment might be seen in Bihar assembly elections.”

Yadav had formed his own political outfit after breaking away from the Samajwadi Party over differences with his nephew and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. However, the newly formed political outfit of Shivpal Yadav, who is still an MLA from Jaswantnagar seat from Samajwadi Party, could not make much impact in the 2019 general elections. It is rumoured that Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhileh have come closer as Akhilesh has already announced that SP won’t field a candidate against his uncle Shivpal in the 2022 state assembly polls.