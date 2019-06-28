Had Offered to Quit, Says Kamal Nath After Rahul Expresses Dismay Over Lack of Accountability
Kamal Nath's remarks come in the backdrop of reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhiwas disappointed that none of the party leaders at top posts took responsibility for the poll rout.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
His remarks come in the backdrop of reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had expressed disappointment that none of the party leaders, holding top posts, took responsibility for the party's poll rout after the Gandhi scion decided to resign last month.
Rahul Gandhi has been adamant on stepping down as the Congress chief. Nath said he takes responsibility for the party's poor performance in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress bagged just one out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats.
"I take responsibility for the party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi is right. I do not know who is responsible for the defeat but I had offered to quit the party post," Nath told reporters on the sidelines of a function here late Thursday night.
"I personally believe that I am responsible for the party's defeat. I do not know who else in responsible, he added.
A senior Congress leader said Nath had offered his resignation as state party president after the Lok Sabha poll results. "Nath had said he takes moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state," he added.
Nath was appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief in April 2018, while he took over as chief minister of the state in December last year. He had offered to resign from the post of MPCC president after the Congress wrested power from the BJP after a gap of 15 years and he became chief minister. However, he was asked by the Congress high command to continue in the party post.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s