Had Suggested to Give Free Hand to Armed Forces after Pulwama, Says Sharad Pawar

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the Pulwama terror attack, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Sunday said he had suggested to give "all powers" to armed forces to destroy terror camps in the all-party meeting held in Delhi on February 15.Indian Air Force conducted air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, twelve days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama in a suicide bomber attack.Pawar further said the prime minister skipped the meeting and attended a political rally in Yavatmal in Maharashtra."While the border in Kashmir was being targeted, they (government) remained a spectator. However, later, the PM spoke about the 56 inch chest in Yavatmal, What was that 56 inch chest doing in Yavatmal?" Pawar asked. He alleged that the PM was politicising the Pulwama terror attack.Pawar was addressing NCP workers at Chakan industrial town in Pune district, where he kicked off the campaign for party's candidate in Shirur Lok Sabbha constituency, Amol Kolhe.The former defence minister said the leaders of various parties were briefed about the Pulwama strike in the Delhi meeting, and their suggestions were sought after the briefing."A day after the Pulwama terror attack, the government called an all-party meeting in Delhi. In that meeting, we were briefed about the attack, including which explosives were used and how the attack was executed," Pawar said.He said after the briefing, the government sought to know the way forward in the aftermath of the attack."Being a former defence minister, the first question was asked to me, and I responded saying that we need not speak about what has to be done. Give all powers to the Army, Navy and Air Force and they will destroy the terrorist camps. Representatives of all parties supported the meeting," the NCP chief recalled.Pawar said apart from the prime minister, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman too gave a miss to the crucial meeting."When we inquired why they didn't attend the crucial meeting, we were told that the PM had gone to Yavatmal for political campaign. On one hand, we were being asked about what should be our response to the Pulwama terror attack, while on the other hand, the PM was busy giving a political speech," he said.Citing examples of late prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, Pawar said Gandhi not only created history but she also created new geography by breaking Pakistan into two and creating Bangladesh."While we have examples of Shastriji and Indira Gandhi, what has he (Modi) has done other than speaking about the 56 inch chest," he said.Referring to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's return to India from Pakistan custody, two days after his MiG-21 jet was shot down in dogfight with Pakistani fighter aircraft, Pawar said the kin of the pilot also said the issue should not be politicised."It was the entire world which pressurised Pakistan to return wing commander Abhinandan to India as per the Geneva Convention. After he returned to India, his wife stated that she is happy that her husband is back but she is more proud of that fact that he went to Pakistan border to protect the country."She also requested that the issue should not politicised. Even wife of IAF officer Ninad Mandavgane who died in a helicopter crash in Kashmir said their valour should not be utilised for political gains," he said while disapproving any attempts to politicise the entire issue.Pawar also stated that while the security personnel were ready to give their life for the protection of the country, current leadership is indifferent to their issues.