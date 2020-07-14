Had Warned that Congress Has No Place for Capability: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Sachin Pilot's Removal

Reacting to the sacking of Congress leader Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and president of the state party unit, his former colleague and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he had already warned that the Congress has no place for capability.

"This is happening in all the states," said Scindia.

But he fended off further queries on the matter.

A few days ago, Scindia in a tweet had said, "Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, Sachin Pilot too, being side-lined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Indian National Congress."

Scindia later slammed Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh. He said the people of the state are disenchanted with his former party as it ran its 15-month long government like a business.

Speaking to journalists after meeting senior party colleague and former chief minister Uma Bharti, Scindia said rampant corruption prevailed in the MP secretariat when the Congress was in power.

"The people of the state are disenchanted with the Congress because it ran affairs during its 15-month rule like a business. Rampant corruption prevailed at the state secretariat during Congress rule," Scindia said.

Speaking on the Congress attacking him on various issues since his exit from the party, Scindia said, "I have stayed silent for 90 days because the state and the world is combating the coronavirus outbreak. Now I have entered the field to answer them."

Scindia said that Nath and Singh are indulging in politics during the COVID-19 outbreak, like they did during the 15 months when the former was CM.

The Congress government in MP fell in March after 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP.