Had Warned Yogi Govt of Sonbhadra Land Dispute in January, Says Apna Dal MLA

Lucknow: A letter written by Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Hariram Chero to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggests that the Sonbhadra massacre in Uttar government could have been averted.

The letter, dated January 14, 2019, letter states about the harassment of Adivasi farmers in Umbha village, warning of a possible incident of violence. It also demanded a high-level investigation into the matter and alleged that around 600 acres of land belonging to the tribal people could be grabbed by land mafias.

Besides, Chero has also accused local policemen and PAC jawans of working as per the instructions of land mafia and misbehaving with the Adivasi women.

“I had already written a letter to the CM explaining the situation and all the problems that the adivasis of Umbha village were facing from land mafias. Although the matter is not from my constituency, being a tribal leader I was concerned,” said the Apna Dal MLA.

Chero said a group of villagers had visited his home in December 2018 and complained that village head Yaghya Dutt Bhuriya, who is from the Gujjar community, was forcing them to vacate the land that they had cultivated since ages. The legislator alleged that officials never brought the letter to the Chief Minister's notice.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath blamed the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party for the Sonbhadra massacre that killed 10 people and injured scores last week.

During his visit to the Umbha village in the district, Adityanath claimed that the village chief, who is the main accused in the case, was an active member of the SP, while his brother worked for the BSP.

“The main accused, village head Yagya Dutt, was a member of the Samajwadi Party and his brother worked for the BSP. Both have been arrested. The incident is an outcome of a political conspiracy. People shedding ‘crocodile-tears’ should apologise to the tribal community as the issue was started during their tenure and it claimed 10 lives,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said.