Hadagali Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's P.T. Parameshwara Naik Won

Live election result of 88 Hadagali constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hadagali MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
Hadagali (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,78,834 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 90,775 are male, 87,997 female and 11 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.89 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%
Live Status INC P.T. Parameshwara Naik Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5409738.65%P.T. Parameshwara Naik
IND4491932.09%Odo Gangappa
BJP2825520.19%Chandranaik B
JD(S)83275.95%Kayannanavara Putrappa
NOTA20241.45%Nota
AIMEP15341.10%Krishna Naik.L
KPJP8240.59%Harish Kumar.V

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,810 votes (35.15%) securing 51.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.89%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,518 votes (7.15%) registering 48.27% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05%.

Check the table below for Hadagali live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

