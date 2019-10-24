Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Hadapsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हडपसर): Chetan Vitthal Tupe of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hadapsar (हडपसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Chetan Vitthal Tupe
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Hadapsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हडपसर): Chetan Vitthal Tupe of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hadapsar (हडपसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

213. Hadapsar (हडपसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,02,036 eligible electors, of which 2,65,798 were male, 2,36,215 female and 23 voters of the third gender. A total of 200 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hadapsar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Rakesh Harku Walmiki
PBRP
--
--
Krupal Krishnarao Paluskar
IND
--
--
Subhash Kashinath Saravade
MNS
--
--
Vasant Tatya Krushna More
AIMIM
--
--
Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh
BJP
--
--
Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar
VBA
--
--
Ghansham Bapu Hakke
BSP
--
--
Deepak Mahadev Jadhav
IND
--
--
Adv. Tosif Shaikh
IND
--
--
Adv. Jamir Shaikh
IND
--
--
Anjum Inamdar
IND
--
--
Anup Alias Anamika Jalndar Shinde
NCP
--
--
Chetan Vitthal Tupe
IND
--
--
Arjun Laxman Shirsat
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,16,840 eligible electors, of which 2,21,868 were male, 1,94,961 female and 23 voters of the third gender. A total of 200 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,63,007.

Hadapsar has an elector sex ratio of 888.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tilekar Yogesh Kundalik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30248 votes which was 13.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.86% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Babar Mahadeo Ramchandra of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10309 votes which was 6.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.73% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 213. Hadapsar Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.16%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.36%, while it was 45.42 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.2%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 406 polling stations in 213. Hadapsar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 400.

Extent: 213. Hadapsar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune City Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle – Yerwada (Mundhava Saza) shown as Ward No. 130 of PMC, 2. Pune Municipal Corporation-(Part) Ward No. 17, 19 to 23, 26, 131 to 134, 137 to 139.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hadapsar is: 18.4659 73.8959.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hadapsar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram