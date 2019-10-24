Hadapsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हडपसर): Chetan Vitthal Tupe of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

213. Hadapsar (हडपसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,02,036 eligible electors, of which 2,65,798 were male, 2,36,215 female and 23 voters of the third gender. A total of 200 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hadapsar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Rakesh Harku Walmiki PBRP -- -- Krupal Krishnarao Paluskar IND -- -- Subhash Kashinath Saravade MNS -- -- Vasant Tatya Krushna More AIMIM -- -- Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh BJP -- -- Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar LEADING VBA -- -- Ghansham Bapu Hakke BSP -- -- Deepak Mahadev Jadhav IND -- -- Adv. Tosif Shaikh IND -- -- Adv. Jamir Shaikh IND -- -- Anjum Inamdar IND -- -- Anup Alias Anamika Jalndar Shinde NCP -- -- Chetan Vitthal Tupe IND -- -- Arjun Laxman Shirsat NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,16,840 eligible electors, of which 2,21,868 were male, 1,94,961 female and 23 voters of the third gender. A total of 200 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,63,007.

Hadapsar has an elector sex ratio of 888.7.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tilekar Yogesh Kundalik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30248 votes which was 13.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.86% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Babar Mahadeo Ramchandra of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10309 votes which was 6.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.73% in 2009 in the seat.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.16%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.36%, while it was 45.42 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.2%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 406 polling stations in 213. Hadapsar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 400.

Extent: 213. Hadapsar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune City Tehsil (Part)-Revenue Circle – Yerwada (Mundhava Saza) shown as Ward No. 130 of PMC, 2. Pune Municipal Corporation-(Part) Ward No. 17, 19 to 23, 26, 131 to 134, 137 to 139.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hadapsar is: 18.4659 73.8959.

