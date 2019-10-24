Hadgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हदगाव): Ashtikar Nagesh Bapurao Patil of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

84. Hadgaon (हदगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,880 eligible electors, of which 1,46,064 were male, 1,32,814 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hadgaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 35783 44.45% Kadam Sambharao Urf Baburao Kohalikar LEADING INC 22552 28.02% Jawalgaonkar Madhavrao Nivruttirao Patil SS 15529 19.29% Ashtikar Nagesh Bapurao Patil VBA 4425 5.50% Bharati Sudarshan Rambharati BSP 349 0.43% Ramchandra Fakira Rathod NOTA 245 0.30% Nota IND 236 0.29% Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patilvakil IND 211 0.26% Ahemad A. Gaffar Shaikh IND 200 0.25% Ghunnar Prakash Vitthalrao IND 165 0.20% Santosh Maroti Boinwad BMKP 159 0.20% Nakhate Satwaji Digambar IND 157 0.20% Shrinivas Vaijnathrao Potdar IND 154 0.19% Tryambakrao Shankarrao Deshmukh IND 129 0.16% Chandrashekhar Uttamrao Kadam IND 106 0.13% Ha. Bha. Pa. Pracharya S.g. Chavan Unchadkar RBS 97 0.12% Tiwhale Govind Sogaji

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,66,610 eligible electors, of which 1,40,809 were male, 1,25,800 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,275.

Hadgaon has an elector sex ratio of 909.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13441 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 41.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pawar Madhavrao Nivrutirao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 44781 votes which was 27.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.66% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 84. Hadgaon Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.33%, while it was 70 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.35%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 84. Hadgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 84. Hadgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Himayatnagar Tehsil, Hadgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hadgaon is: 19.4776 77.591.

