1-min read

Hadgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हदगाव): Ashtikar Nagesh Bapurao Patil of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hadgaon (हदगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Detailed Results
84. Hadgaon (हदगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,880 eligible electors, of which 1,46,064 were male, 1,32,814 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hadgaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
35783
44.45%
Kadam Sambharao Urf Baburao Kohalikar
INC
22552
28.02%
Jawalgaonkar Madhavrao Nivruttirao Patil
SS
15529
19.29%
Ashtikar Nagesh Bapurao Patil
VBA
4425
5.50%
Bharati Sudarshan Rambharati
BSP
349
0.43%
Ramchandra Fakira Rathod
NOTA
245
0.30%
Nota
IND
236
0.29%
Adv. Marotrao Kanhobarao Hukke Patilvakil
IND
211
0.26%
Ahemad A. Gaffar Shaikh
IND
200
0.25%
Ghunnar Prakash Vitthalrao
IND
165
0.20%
Santosh Maroti Boinwad
BMKP
159
0.20%
Nakhate Satwaji Digambar
IND
157
0.20%
Shrinivas Vaijnathrao Potdar
IND
154
0.19%
Tryambakrao Shankarrao Deshmukh
IND
129
0.16%
Chandrashekhar Uttamrao Kadam
IND
106
0.13%
Ha. Bha. Pa. Pracharya S.g. Chavan Unchadkar
RBS
97
0.12%
Tiwhale Govind Sogaji

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,66,610 eligible electors, of which 1,40,809 were male, 1,25,800 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,275.

Hadgaon has an elector sex ratio of 909.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13441 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 41.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pawar Madhavrao Nivrutirao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 44781 votes which was 27.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.66% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 84. Hadgaon Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.33%, while it was 70 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.35%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 84. Hadgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 84. Hadgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Himayatnagar Tehsil, Hadgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hadgaon is: 19.4776 77.591.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hadgaon results.

Next Story


