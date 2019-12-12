Take the pledge to vote

Hafiz Saeed Should be Tried in International Court, Not Pakistan: BJP MP

Raising the issue during the pre-noon session of the House, GVL Narasimha Rao said the trial of Saeed in terror funding cases was being done 'in-camera' in Pakistan and the public and media were not aware of the proceedings.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Hafiz Saeed
File photo of Hafiz Saeed.

New Delhi: The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed should be tried in the international court and not Pakistan, a BJP MP suggested in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Raising the issue during the pre-noon session of the House, GVL Narasimha Rao said the trial of Saeed in terror funding cases was being done 'in-camera' in Pakistan and the public and media were not aware of the proceedings.

He claimed that Pakistan was trying to mislead the global community regarding investigation as well as trial against Saeed.

Designated global terrorists should be tried in international court and not in their home countries, Rao said and urged the Government of India to build pressure on global bodies, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), for serious international scrutiny of the trial.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan indicted Saeed on Wednesday on terror financing charges. The Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

Meanwhile during the Zero Hour, when matters of importance are raised by MPs, T G Venkatesh (BJP) demanded the government should review all free trade agreements (FTAs) done with different countries decades ago as the pacts were not benefiting domestic industries.

According to him, the FTAs were leading to cheap imports, including from China.

