Haflong Candidate List: Key Contests in Haflong Assembly Constituency of Assam

Haflong Assembly constituency in Dima Hasao district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Haflong seat is part of the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Bir Bhadra Hagjer of BJP won from this seat beating Nirmal Langthasa of INC by a margin of 8,306 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gobinda Ch. Langthasa of INC won from this this constituency defeating Kulendra Daulagupu of BJP by a margin of 25,488 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Haflong Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Haflong (ST) constituency are: Nandita Garlosa of BJP, Nirmal Langthasa of CONG