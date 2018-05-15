GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hagaribommanahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Bheema Naik LBP Ranibennur Wins

Live election result of 89 Hagaribommanahalli constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hagaribommanahalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 8:05 PM IST
Hagaribommanahalli (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,17,545 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,09,481 are male, 1,08,002 female and 21 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Bheema Naik L.B.P Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7833744.46%Bheema Naik L.B.P
BJP7110540.36%K.Nemiraja Naik
IND170589.68%Paramesh Wara.L
JD(S)51002.89%S.Krushna Naik
CPI(M)14930.85%B.Malamma
NOTA13450.76%Nota
AIMEP6750.38%Ajjaiah.H
AIFB5210.30%V.Hanuman Thappa
CPI(ML)(L)3050.17%Santhosh Guledatti
RPI2570.15%C.H.Lingappa Chaluvadi

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 125 votes (0.09%) securing 35.89% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.24%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 27,291 votes (23.92%) registering 44.85% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.39%.

Check the table below for Hagaribommanahalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

