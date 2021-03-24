Hailakandi Candidate List: Key Contests in Hailakandi Assembly Constituency of Assam

Hailakandi Assembly constituency in Hailakandi district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Hailakandi seat is part of the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anwar Hussain Laskar of AIUDF won from this seat beating Soumyajit Dutta Choudhury of BJP by a margin of 2,608 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdul Muhib Mazumder of INC won from this this constituency defeating Subrata Kumar Nath of BJP by a margin of 4,993 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Karimganj Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Hailakandi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Hailakandi constituency are: Milan Das of BJP, Jakir Hussain Laskar of AIUDF