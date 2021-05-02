Hailakandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Hailakandi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

5. Badarpur (बदरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Karimganj district of Assam. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Badarpur is part of 1. Karimganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,62,441 eligible electors, of which 82,747 were male, 79,692 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Badarpur in 2021 is 963.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,39,063 eligible electors, of which 72,456 were male, 66,607 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,29,363 eligible electors, of which 67,438 were male, 61,925 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Badarpur in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 77.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Jamal Uddin Ahmed of INC won in this seat by defeating Abdul Aziz of AIUDF by a margin of 2,088 votes which was 1.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jamal Uddin Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Helal Uddin Choudhury of AIUDF by a margin of 7,382 votes which was 8.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes in 5. Badarpur Assembly segment of Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Karimganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Badarpur are: Abdul Aziz (AIUDF), Biswarup Bhattacharjee (BJP), Nizam Uddin (RUC), Sahab Uddin (AJP), Oliour Rahaman Tapadar (IND), Abdul Malik (IND), Abdul Hasib (IND), Abdus Sukkur Beig (IND), Enam Uddin (IND), Kabil Miya (IND), Najim Uddin (IND), Bahar Ashik (IND), Rasid Ahmed (IND), Riyaj Uddin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.92%, while it was 70.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 5. Badarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 174. In 2011 there were 168 polling stations.

EXTENT:

5. Badarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Karimganj district of Assam: Badarpur thana and the villages in Karimganj thana specified in item (4) of the Appendix in Karimganj sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Karimganj.

The total area covered by Badarpur is 246 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Badarpur is: 24°47’43.1"N 92°28’54.5"E.

