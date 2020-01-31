Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

On Day 1 of Budget Session, Prez Kovind Says CAA to Fulfill Gandhi's Dream; Oppn Stages Protest

Kovind during his speech also spoke about rising acts of violence on minorities in Pakistan and urged for global forums' attention.

Rounak Kumar Gunjan | News18.com@Rounak_T

Updated:January 31, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Day 1 of Budget Session, Prez Kovind Says CAA to Fulfill Gandhi's Dream; Oppn Stages Protest
Opposition MPs raise slogans and banners against NRC and CAA.

New Delhi: Hailing the Citizenship Amendment Act, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the new law was in accordance with Mahatma Gandhi's wishes. He assured Indians that anybody, irrespective of their faith, can become India's citizen as long as they fulfil all the needed requirements.

"During partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Pakistan's Hindus and Sikh who do not want to stay there may come back to India. Ensuring a normal life for them is Indian government's responsibility," said Kovind while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

He also added, "I am happy that both houses of Parliament agreed upon bringing forth the Citizen Amendment Act and respected Gandhi ji's wishes."

Kovind during his speech also spoke about rising acts of violence on minorities in Pakistan and urged for global forums' attention. "All of us are aware of the fact that acts of violence on minorities has increased over time in Pakistan. Recently, we saw what happened in Nankana Sahib. It is also our responsibility that the world should be aware about the increasing rate of violence on minorities in Pakistan. I strongly criticise what is happening in Pakistan and would like to draw the world's attention to it."

The President also had to face loud sloganeering for his comments on CAA. Opposition members in the House shouted "shame."

"My government again wants to instil the confidence that all requirements needed to attain India's citizenship are still the same for people of all sects (he used panth). Any person from any creed (panth) may fulfil all the requirements and become India's citizen. We have also ensured that giving citizenship to refugees should not affect the cultural balance of the North East," said Kovind.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram