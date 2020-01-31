On Day 1 of Budget Session, Prez Kovind Says CAA to Fulfill Gandhi's Dream; Oppn Stages Protest

New Delhi: Hailing the Citizenship Amendment Act, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that the new law was in accordance with Mahatma Gandhi's wishes. He assured Indians that anybody, irrespective of their faith, can become India's citizen as long as they fulfil all the needed requirements.

"During partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Pakistan's Hindus and Sikh who do not want to stay there may come back to India. Ensuring a normal life for them is Indian government's responsibility," said Kovind while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

He also added, "I am happy that both houses of Parliament agreed upon bringing forth the Citizen Amendment Act and respected Gandhi ji's wishes."

Kovind during his speech also spoke about rising acts of violence on minorities in Pakistan and urged for global forums' attention. "All of us are aware of the fact that acts of violence on minorities has increased over time in Pakistan. Recently, we saw what happened in Nankana Sahib. It is also our responsibility that the world should be aware about the increasing rate of violence on minorities in Pakistan. I strongly criticise what is happening in Pakistan and would like to draw the world's attention to it."

The President also had to face loud sloganeering for his comments on CAA. Opposition members in the House shouted "shame."

"My government again wants to instil the confidence that all requirements needed to attain India's citizenship are still the same for people of all sects (he used panth). Any person from any creed (panth) may fulfil all the requirements and become India's citizen. We have also ensured that giving citizenship to refugees should not affect the cultural balance of the North East," said Kovind.

