Hajipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hajipur (हाजीपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Hajipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Hajipur is 67.17%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramvilas Paswan of LJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,25,500 votes which was 24.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 50.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hajipur was: Ramvilas Paswan (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,047 men, 7,54,452 women and 48 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hajipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hajipur is: 25.6906 85.209
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हाजीपुर, बिहार (Hindi); হাজিপুর, বিহার (Bengali); हाजीपूर, बिहार (Marathi); હાજીપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஹாஜீபூர், பீகார் (Tamil); హాజీపుర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಹಾಜಿಪುರ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഹാജിപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
LJP
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
LJP
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
LEADING
Hajipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
LJP
66629
56.64%
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
RJD
36134
30.72%
Shiv Chandra Ram
IND
3786
3.22%
Raj Kr. Paswan
Nota
3000
2.55%
Nota
IND
2121
1.80%
Arvind Paswan
BSP
1523
1.29%
Umesh Das
BVP
1218
1.04%
Rajgir Paswan
IND
954
0.81%
Shiwani Kant
SAAF
716
0.61%
Kumari Aashiki
JPJD
657
0.56%
Balendra Das
NCP
532
0.45%
Dasai Chaudhary
SUCI
369
0.31%
Jibas Paswan
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results