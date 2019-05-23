Hajipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name LJP Pashu Pati Kumar Paras LJP Pashu Pati Kumar Paras LEADING

Hajipur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LJP 66629 56.64% Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Leading RJD 36134 30.72% Shiv Chandra Ram IND 3786 3.22% Raj Kr. Paswan Nota 3000 2.55% Nota IND 2121 1.80% Arvind Paswan BSP 1523 1.29% Umesh Das BVP 1218 1.04% Rajgir Paswan IND 954 0.81% Shiwani Kant SAAF 716 0.61% Kumari Aashiki JPJD 657 0.56% Balendra Das NCP 532 0.45% Dasai Chaudhary SUCI 369 0.31% Jibas Paswan

21. Hajipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Hajipur is 67.17%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramvilas Paswan of LJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,25,500 votes which was 24.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 50.36% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ram Sundar Das of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 37,954 votes which was 6.84% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 44.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hajipur was: Ramvilas Paswan (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,047 men, 7,54,452 women and 48 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hajipur is: 25.6906 85.209Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हाजीपुर, बिहार (Hindi); হাজিপুর, বিহার (Bengali); हाजीपूर, बिहार (Marathi); હાજીપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஹாஜீபூர், பீகார் (Tamil); హాజీపుర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಹಾಜಿಪುರ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഹാജിപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).