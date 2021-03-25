Hajo Candidate List: Key Contests in Hajo Assembly Constituency of Assam

Hajo Assembly constituency in Kamrup district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Hajo seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Suman Haripriya of BJP won from this seat beating Dulu Ahmed of INC by a margin of 8,908 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dwipen Pathak of AITC won from this this constituency defeating Kirip Chaliha of INC by a margin of 5,600 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Hajo Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Hajo constituency are: Suman Haripriya of BJP, Anowar Hussain of CONG, Dulu Ahmed of AJP