Hajo Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

55. Hajo (हाजो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup district of Assam. It shares a border with . Hajo is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.81%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,77,548 eligible electors, of which 91,187 were male, 86,356 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hajo in 2021 is 947.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,54,525 eligible electors, of which 81,033 were male, 73,492 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,141 eligible electors, of which 72,358 were male, 65,783 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hajo in 2016 was 131. In 2011, there were 104.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Suman Haripriya of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dulu Ahmed of INC by a margin of 8,908 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.76% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dwipen Pathak of TMC won in this seat defeating Kirip Chaliha of INC by a margin of 5,600 votes which was 5.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 30.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 55. Hajo Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 17 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Hajo are: Anowar Hussain(Ganesh) (INC), Suman Haripriya (BJP), Md Intajor Rahaman (AIMF), Dulu Ahmed (AJP), Md Safiqul Hoque S K (IND), Jaideep Talukdar (IND), Prabhat Kalita (IND), Mon Kashyap (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.48%, while it was 78.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 55. Hajo constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 206. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

55. Hajo constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup district of Assam: Hajo thana (excluding Pub-Bongsor mouza) and Paschim Borigog mouza in Rangiya thana, in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup.

The total area covered by Hajo is 382 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hajo is: 26°15’45.0"N 91°31’24.2"E.

