Haldia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Haldia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

209. Haldia (हल्दिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Haldia is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,50,857 eligible electors, of which 1,29,195 were male, 1,21,657 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haldia in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,370 eligible electors, of which 1,15,831 were male, 1,07,538 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,653 eligible electors, of which 99,554 were male, 89,099 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haldia in 2016 was 276. In 2011, there were 137.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tapasi Mondal of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Madhurima Mandal of TMC by a margin of 21,493 votes which was 10.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Seuli Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Nityananda Bera. of CPIM by a margin of 11,924 votes which was 6.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 209. Haldia Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Haldia are: Kar Paik Manika (CPIM), Tapasi Mondal (BJP), Subrata Ghorai (BSP), Swapan Naskar (TMC), Narayan Pramanik (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.47%, while it was 92.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 209. Haldia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 247. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

209. Haldia constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Sutahata and 2. Haldia (M). It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Haldia is 147 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haldia is: 22°07’41.5"N 88°08’34.1"E.

