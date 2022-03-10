Haldwani Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Haldwani seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Samit Tikkoo (AAP), Shoeb Ahmed (SP), Dr. Jogender Pal Singh Rautela (BJP), Divyanshu Verma (IND), Sumit Hridayesh (INC), Anil Kumar Singh (JEP), Mahipal Singh (JBPA), Umesh Chandra Joshi (IND), Prashant Kumar Negi (IND), Abdul Mateen Siddiqui (AIMIM), Jitendra Singh (BSP), Ravi Valmiki (UKDP), Rajendra Kumar Gupta (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.21%, which is -1.96% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Indira Hridayesh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haldwani results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.59 Haldwani (हल्दवानी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Haldwani is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,51,396 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 79,038 were male and 72,358 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haldwani in 2022 is: 915 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,40,407 eligible electors, of which 74,739 were male,65,668 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,14,739 eligible electors, of which 61,348 were male, 53,391 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haldwani in 2017 was 438. In 2012, there were 499 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Indira Hridayesh of INC won in this seat defeating Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela of BJP by a margin of 6,557 which was 6.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indira Hridyesh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Renu Adhikari of BJP by a margin of 23,583 votes which was 29.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 59 Haldwani Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.17%, while it was 70.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Haldwani went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.59 Haldwani Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.59 Haldwani comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: Ward Nos. 1 to 25, Dhamua Dhoga Bandobasti (OG) - Ward No. 26, Korta (Chanmari Mohalla.) (OG) - Ward No. 27, Byura (OG) - Ward No. 28, Bamori Malli (OG) - Ward No. 29, Bamori Talli Bandobasti, Amrawati Colony, Shakti Vihar, Bhatt Colony (OG) - Ward No. 30 and Bamori Talli Kham (OG) - Ward No. 31 in Haldwani-cum- Kathgodam (Municipal Board and OG) of 5-Haldwani Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Haldwani constituency, which are: Lalkuwa, Kaladhungi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Haldwani is approximately 23 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Haldwani is: 29°12’24.1"N 79°31’08.0"E.

