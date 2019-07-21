Take the pledge to vote

Half in 2019, 'Saaf' by 2021: Babul Supriyo Takes a Dig at TMC, Finishes Off by Expressing Disgust

In a latest tweet, the BJP MP from Asansol said, Trinamool Congress was reduced to half its strength in 2019, it will be wiped out by 2021.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
File image of Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday took a dig at ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and said the ruling party will be wiped out of the state by 2021 assembly elections.

In a latest tweet, the Member of Parliament from Asansol said, "'19 mein 'HALF' huye, '21 mein 'SAAF' hojayenge (Trinamool Samabesh). (The party was reduced to half its strength in 2019, it will be wiped out by 2021)."

The BJP leader ended his tweet with a hashtag #TMChhi expressing disgust at the ruling party.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had launched a fresh salvo at the BJP claiming that it was indulging in horse-trading. In the rally that was attended by lakhs of supports, Banerjee said, "The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over... Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse-trading everywhere," Banerjee alleged.

During Mega Launch of 2021 Campaign, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also alleged that central agencies are threatening TMC leaders and elected representatives with prison in chit fund scam cases if they don't get in touch with the BJP.

