Haliyal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Deshpande RV Wins

Live Status INC Deshpande R.V. Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Haliyal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,69,966 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 86,012 are male, 83,602 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.81 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,939 votes (4.94%) securing 45.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.25%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,425 votes (5.46%) registering 46.31% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.65%.Check the table below for Haliyal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting