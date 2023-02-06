In a veiled attack at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people levelled various false allegations against the BJP government at the Centre using Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) but now the truth is revealing itself today. His remarks came after he inaugurated a helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in poll-bound Karnataka’s Tumakuru.

“This is the HAL which has been used as an excuse to level various false allegations against our government. This is the HAL in whose name conspiracies were hatched to provoke people, people were instigated. But no matter how big the lie is, it definitely loses one day in front of the truth. Today this helicopter factory of HAL, the growing power of HAL, is exposing many old lies and false accusers. Truth is revealing itself today. Today HAL is strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defence sector,” he said.

Congress had attacked the NDA government at the Centre in the past, alleging the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd was kept out of the Rafale deal.

The Prime Minister said the investments made in the aerospace sector in the last eight years are five times of what was made before 2014. He said the double-engine government is focusing equally on the physical as well as social infrastructure. In the last three and a half years, the coverage of tap water in the country has increased from 3 crore to 11 crore rural families, he said.

PM Modi said the world is recognizing the manufacturing strength of Karnataka and the double-engine government has ensured the state to become the first choice for investors.

“This is a very special day for Tumakuru as it has got a very big helicopter factory and the foundation for an industrial town has also been laid. Also, the work to provide drinking water to hundreds of villages in the Tumakuru district has been initiated,” he said.

“Tumakuru railway station, Mangaluru port, and gas connectivity are being provided to the Tumakuru Industrial corridor and it will lead to the generation of employment and promote entrepreneurship,” he added.

The Prime Minister underlined that Made in India arms are not just supplied to the armed forces but the defence exports have also grown manifold when compared to the years before 2014. He emphasised that hundreds of helicopters are going to be manufactured in this facility itself in the near future which will give rise to businesses worth Rs four lakh crore. “When such manufacturing units are set up, it does not just strengthen the Armed Forces but also creates employment and self-employment opportunities,” PM Modi remarked as he underlined that small businesses near the helicopter manufacturing facility in Tumkuru will get empowered.

The Prime Minister said the budget 2023 has laid the foundation for Samarth Bharat, Sampann Bharat, Shaktimaan Bharat, and Gatiman Bharat. “This year’s budget will play an important role in order to realize the dream of a developed India. People living in villages, youth, women, Dalits as well as tribal, this budget is for everyone,” he said.

