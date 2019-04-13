English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hamare Paas Modi Hai': Ram Madhav Attacks Opposition the Bollywood Way
Addressing an election rally in Reasi district, he also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country 'corruption and terrorism-free' and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan.
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
Loading...
Jammu: "Hamare paas Modi hai," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Saturday, taking a cue from a Bollywood dialogue to claim there is no one in the opposition camp to match the calibre of the prime minister.
The BJP leader was referring to the iconic "Mere paas maa hai" line in 'Deewaar', even though he wrongly attributed it to Amitabh Bachchan rather than Shashi Kapoor.
Addressing an election rally in Reasi district, he also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country "corruption and terrorism-free" and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan.
"The opposition does not have any leader but we have Modi. That is why they are forming 'gathbandhan' (alliance)... Their attempt to form a grand alliance failed because many people among the opposition are eyeing prime minister's chair," Madhav said.
Canvassing for Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, Madhav said, "Why do they (opposition) want to remove Modi (from power)? Because Modi had made the country corruption and terrorism-free and wants every citizen to stand on his or her feet and be part of the progressive country."
The people of the country have made up their move to vote Modi back to power, he said, adding, "Unlike the past when scams used to be the order of the day, not a single case of corruption was reported against the Modi government."
"Likewise, terrorism used to frightened the country and every now and then the bomb blasts used to take place. But after the formation of our government, Modi not only made the country terrorism-free but also instilled fear among terrorists," the BJP leader said.
He also claimed that not a single bomb blast happened in the country under the BJP-led NDA dispensation.
The BJP leader was referring to the iconic "Mere paas maa hai" line in 'Deewaar', even though he wrongly attributed it to Amitabh Bachchan rather than Shashi Kapoor.
Addressing an election rally in Reasi district, he also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country "corruption and terrorism-free" and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan.
"The opposition does not have any leader but we have Modi. That is why they are forming 'gathbandhan' (alliance)... Their attempt to form a grand alliance failed because many people among the opposition are eyeing prime minister's chair," Madhav said.
Canvassing for Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, Madhav said, "Why do they (opposition) want to remove Modi (from power)? Because Modi had made the country corruption and terrorism-free and wants every citizen to stand on his or her feet and be part of the progressive country."
The people of the country have made up their move to vote Modi back to power, he said, adding, "Unlike the past when scams used to be the order of the day, not a single case of corruption was reported against the Modi government."
"Likewise, terrorism used to frightened the country and every now and then the bomb blasts used to take place. But after the formation of our government, Modi not only made the country terrorism-free but also instilled fear among terrorists," the BJP leader said.
He also claimed that not a single bomb blast happened in the country under the BJP-led NDA dispensation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- Priyanka Chopra Slays the Boss Lady Look in Black-silver Tailleur by Ralph & Russo
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results