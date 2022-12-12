Hamirpur Leadership Pick Signals Tectonic Shift in Congress’s Himachal Gameplan Ahead of 2024 Battle

The Congress’s decision to pick Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as chief minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy marks a tectonic shift in the party’s strategy in Himachal Pradesh. Not only is the move aimed at local electoral gains but also seems to have been thought out keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha poll battle in mind.

It is for the first time that Congress has decided to go with chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial faces from the politically significant Hamirpur region, ignoring Kangra and Shimla regions. The Kangra region, over the years, has earned the sobriquet of being the bellwether region for polls in the state.

The high command, however, chose to opt for Hamirpur. The region has been the stronghold of the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat here was won by Union minister Anurag Thakur in 2019. This time around, after almost four decades, the BJP has been bruised in the polls. The party lost all the five seats in the Hamirpur region. In Thakur’s Lok Sabha constituency, of the 17 segments, the BJP lost on 12 seats.

The party also lost on four of five assembly segments of Una which fall in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. While infighting and choice of candidates is being blamed for the BJP’s defeat in the region, the Congress strategy of harping on anti-incumbency seems to have played out well.

Behind the anointment of Sukhu as chief minister also lay the part strategy of moving away from Shimla-centric decisions as well as shedding the image of a party that wins elections on the legacy of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

“These elections have shown that voters are seeing the party way beyond the prism of Virbhadra legacy. These are leaders who have risen from the ranks without any political backing and yet made it to the top. Hamirpur has always remained in the background when it came to giving out important posts as far as Congress is concerned and it needed to change,” said a recently elected MLA from the region.

Sources said by picking Sukhu, the party has also tried to steer clear of the ‘royalty-centered’ politics in the state. “During the entire campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP was targeting Congress with Raja-Maharaja jibe. Now, by putting someone who comes from a humble background and not a political background at the top, the Congress has strategically shifted its leadership profile to its advantage,” said a senior leader in Shimla.

With the selection of Agnihotri as deputy CM, the party seems to have achieved the proverbial two targets with one arrow. Not only has it tried to placate the Pratibha Singh camp but also accorded primacy to the Hamirpur region.

The move could also mean more challenge for BJP, particularly Anurag Thakur, ahead of the 2024 battle.

“Though the party lost with slender margins on some seats, the victory and appointment of Sukhu will give Congress a huge boost in the area for polls,” said a party leader. Citing the example of Mandi, he added that a chief ministerial face does help in boosting the numbers. “The BJP won almost all seats as the region had a chief ministerial face. With Sukhu now representing the region, it surely will be advantage Congress in the area,’’ he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here