Hanagal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Udasi C M Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Hangal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,90,724 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,172 are male, 90,496 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,686 votes (3.94%) securing 45.93% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.06%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,922 votes (4.81%) registering 48.7% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.97%.