1-min read

Hanagal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Udasi C M Wins

Live election result of 82 Hanagal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hanagal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Hangal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,90,724 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,172 are male, 90,496 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%
Live Status BJP Udasi C M Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8052949.10%Udasi C M
INC7401545.13%Mane Shrinivas
IND42632.60%Cahndrappa Jalagar
IND11760.72%Hanaemanthappa C Talavar
JD(S)10280.63%Bommanahalli Babu
IND8390.51%Udachappa Basavanneppa Uddanakal
NOTA7310.45%Nota
IND5080.31%Akkivall Honnappa Hanamantappa
IND3110.19%Mahaboobali Saggumanavar
IND2670.16%Shiddappa Kallappa Pujar
IND1980.12%Ravi Lamani
IND1320.08%Ramappa Siddappa Bommoji

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,686 votes (3.94%) securing 45.93% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.06%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,922 votes (4.81%) registering 48.7% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.97%.

Check the table below for Hangal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

