Handia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shashank Shekhar Singh (IND), Lal Sahab (IND), Narendra Kumar Alias Munna Tripathi (BSP), Reena Kumari Bind (INC), Hakim Lal Bind (SP), Avanish Kumar (ABSP), Gulab Chandra (JAP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (AAP), Prashant Kumar Singh Rahul (NISHAD), Madan Chandra (PMSP), Ravi Dhar Tripathi (IND), Raj Bahadur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52%, which is -2.7% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hakim Lal Bind of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Handia results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.258 Handia (हंडिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Handia is part of Bhadohi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,27,421 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,36,313 were male and 1,91,029 female and 79 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Handia in 2019 was: 808 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,97,983 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,563 eligible electors, of which 1,77,924 were male, 1,41,600 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Handia in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 122 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hakim Lal Bind of BSP won in this seat defeating Pramila Tripathi of ADAL by a margin of 8,526 which was 4.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 35.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maheshnarayan Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Rakeshdhar Tripathi of PMSP by a margin of 45,379 votes which was 24.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 48.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 258 Handia Assembly segment of the 78. Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Chand of BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat defeating Rangnath Mishra of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhadohi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Handia are: Shashank Shekhar Singh (IND), Lal Sahab (IND), Narendra Kumar Alias Munna Tripathi (BSP), Reena Kumari Bind (INC), Hakim Lal Bind (SP), Avanish Kumar (ABSP), Gulab Chandra (JAP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (AAP), Prashant Kumar Singh Rahul (NISHAD), Madan Chandra (PMSP), Ravi Dhar Tripathi (IND), Raj Bahadur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.7%, while it was 57.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Handia went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.258 Handia Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.258 Handia comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Saidabad, 3 Handia, 7 Dhanupur, Panchayats 62 Damgara, 63 Madaripur, 64 Yaseenpur, 70 Revathu, 71 Arajunpatti, 72 Kathhara, 73 Naikipur, 74 Deva, 75 Shahari Bojha of 4 Masadhi KC and Handia Nagar Panchayat of 6 Handia Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Handia constituency, which are: Pratappur, Phulpur, Karachhana, Meja, Gyanpur, Bhadohi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Handia is approximately 285 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Handia is: 25°22’00.1"N 82°13’48.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Handia results.

