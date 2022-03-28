Handshake & Smiles Light Up UP Assembly as Yogi, Akhilesh Come Together After Bitter Battle

Putting an end to the acrimony of recent elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, walked across to Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav’s seat in the Assembly and greeted him.

The two leaders exchanged a few words.

Yogi Adityanath, who was sworn in as MLA, welcomed the other members and urged them to help the government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring development of the state.

After chief minister Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav took the oath and was welcomed by his party legislators who cheered him with slogans.

The oath was administered by pro tem speaker Ramapati Shastri.

After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said nobody can break the Modi-Yogi pair, and added that the BJP retained power in UP with the support of a lot of people, including a large number north Indians settled in Gujarat’s Surat.

Advertisement

She was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, who took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony held on Friday, which was attended by the PM.

In the UP Assembly polls held earlier this year, the BJP-led alliance has won 273 of 403 seats. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18. This is the first time in over three decades that a party has won the assembly elections twice in a row in the crucial state.

“We have formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, friends. Nobody can break the Modi-Yogi pair…nobody can do this. A lot of people have given their support to achieve this. Several people from here (Surat) went there (UP) for campaigning," she said.

This is after 35 years that one party returned to power for a second term in a row, creating history, she added.

“For this, you must congratulate us…A large number of north Indians are settled in Surat, and they have supported us to achieve this," the former Gujarat chief minister said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.