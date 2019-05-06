Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Hans Raj Hans Case: Kejriwal Replies to Showcause Notice; Says 'No Violation' of Poll Code

In the Hans Raj Hans case, besides Kejriwal, notices by the CEO Office were also sent to AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and its candidate Gugan Singh, who were to send their replies by Saturday 5 pm.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
Hans Raj Hans Case: Kejriwal Replies to Showcause Notice; Says 'No Violation' of Poll Code
New Delhi: BJP candidate from North-West Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans in New Delhi, Friday, May 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Monday said his office has received responses from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on show cause notices issued to him recently in the wake of complaints filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta and party's northwest Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans.

"In Hans Raj Hans case, we have received the reply from Kejriwal, and in the response, he has said that 'there was no violation of the model code of conduct'," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh told reporters.

"We have forwarded the response to the Election Commission," he said.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer had sought the replies of Kejriwal and others for accusing Hans of converting to Islam in 2014 and claiming he cannot contest the election as the seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category, officials had said Friday.

The CEO said, the Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo has also responded to the show cause notice sent to him in connection with another complaint, filed by Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta in his complaint had alleged that that pamphlets were being distributed by the party asking voters to "take bribe" from the Congress and the BJP but vote for AAP in the May 12 polls.
