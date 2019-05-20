Hans Raj Hans Likely to Win North West Delhi, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP's Hans Raj Hans may emerge as the winner from North West seat of Delhi and Congress’s Rajesh Lilothia and AAP’s Gugan Singh may trail.Hans is a singer-turned-politician and a recipient of the Padma Shri.Lilothia is the former MLA from the Patel Nagar assembly constituency.Singh was earlier associated with BJP and a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He joined AAP on 30 July 2017 in presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.Earlier in 2014, BJP won all seven constituencies of Delhi. It won the Northwest Delhi seat with a margin of 7.8 per cent votes. BJP candidate Udit Raj with 6,29,860 votes and a vote share of 46.4 per cent, defeated AAP’s Rakhi Birla who got 523,058 votes and a vote share of 38.6 per cent. Offended with BJP for not giving him a ticket to contest in the 2019 election, Raj defected to Congress.In the 2009 elections, Congress had swept all seven seats of Delhi. Krishna Tirath of Congress defeated BJP’s Meera Kanwaria with a margin of 21.5 per cent of the votes. Tirath got a total of 4,87,404 votes and a vote share of 56.8 per cent while Kanwaria got 3,02,971 votes with a vote share of 35.3 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.