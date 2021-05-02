Hansan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Hansan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

292. Hansan (हंसन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Hansan is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,720 eligible electors, of which 1,25,092 were male, 1,22,617 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hansan in 2021 is 980.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,714 eligible electors, of which 1,13,002 were male, 1,06,709 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,069 eligible electors, of which 94,814 were male, 86,440 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hansan in 2016 was 318. In 2011, there were 185.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Miltan Rasid of INC won in this seat by defeating Asit Kumar Mal of TMC by a margin of 16,154 votes which was 8.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asit Kumar Mal of INC won in this seat defeating Kamal Hasan of RCPIR by a margin of 26,452 votes which was 16.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 292. Hansan Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Hansan are: Dr Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay (TMC), Nikhil Banerjee (BJP), Miltan Rasid (INC), Sushen Das (BSP), Juthika Dhibar (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.44%, while it was 86.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 292. Hansan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 255. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

292. Hansan constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Rampurhat-II and 2. CDB Nalhati-II. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Hansan is 286 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hansan is: 24°11’29.8"N 87°54’02.9"E.

