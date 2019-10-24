Hansi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (हांसी): Vinod Bhayana of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Hansi (हांसी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.19% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,83,360 eligible electors, of which 98,923 were male, 84,437 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,218 service voters had also registered to vote.

Hansi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4664 37.48% Vinod Bhayana LEADING IND 3051 24.52% Prem Singh Malik LKSK(P) 1817 14.60% Hari Ram JJP 1658 13.32% Rahul Makkar IND 319 2.56% Amit Kumar Advocate BSP 237 1.90% Surinder Sharma INC 206 1.66% Om Parkash BKP(J) 178 1.43% Master Vijender Jeetpura SUCI(C) 164 1.32% Satyanarayan Bhatol AAP 149 1.20% Manoj Rathee SAPP -- 0.00% Kaka Sahil Thakral RBSP -- 0.00% Jai Bhagwan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Kuldeep Singh IND -- 0.00% Kuldeep Bhukkal IND -- 0.00% Radhey Shyam Saini IND -- 0.00% Shammi IND -- 0.00% Mukesh Kanwari INLD -- 0.00% Kulbir Singh IND -- 0.00% Surjeet JMBP -- 0.00% Gurudev Singh IND -- 0.00% Mandeep Talu IND -- 0.00% Upender Alias Vijay Jakhar IND -- 0.00% Narender Kumar IND -- 0.00% Mukul Sindwani BJNP -- 0.00% Bhai Kapil Khangwal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,68,495 eligible electors, of which 90,858 were male, 77,637 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,218 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,621.

Hansi has an elector sex ratio of 853.56.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Renuka Bishnoi of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 14652 votes which was 11.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 35.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Vinod Bhayana of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6283 votes which was 5.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 34.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 50. Hansi Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.63%, while it was 74.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 193 polling stations in 50. Hansi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 176.

Extent: 50. Hansi constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: Mehanda, Umra and Hansi and Hansi (Municipal Council) of Hansi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Hansi is: 29.093 75.9201.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hansi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.