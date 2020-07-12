Hanuman Beniwal, MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur, Gets Death Threat

Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for "speaking against" criminals like Jagan Gurjar and Papla Gurjar, an aide of Beniwal said.

No FIR has been registered in this connection so far.

Beniwal, the convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, had recently tweeted that Papla Gurjar is still absconding and it is a failure of the state government.

Papla was detained by a police team in Alwar district's Behror in September last year but a few hours after his detention, his accomplices attacked a police station with AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons to free him from the lockup. He is still at large.

On the other hand, Jagan Gurjar is a notorious dacoit of Dholpur district.