POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hanuman Beniwal, MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur, Gets Death Threat

File photo of Hanuman Beniwal.

File photo of Hanuman Beniwal.

A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for "speaking against" criminals like Jagan Gurjar and Papla Gurjar, an aide of Beniwal said.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Share this:

Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for "speaking against" criminals like Jagan Gurjar and Papla Gurjar, an aide of Beniwal said.

No FIR has been registered in this connection so far.

Beniwal, the convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, had recently tweeted that Papla Gurjar is still absconding and it is a failure of the state government.

Papla was detained by a police team in Alwar district's Behror in September last year but a few hours after his detention, his accomplices attacked a police station with AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons to free him from the lockup. He is still at large.

On the other hand, Jagan Gurjar is a notorious dacoit of Dholpur district.

Next Story
Loading