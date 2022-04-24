AAP Jumps in, Case Filed Over 'Threats' to Ranas: Shiv Sena in Spot, Status of Hanuman Chalisa Face-off

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, Amravati MP Navneet Rana will be produced before Bandra court’s holiday bench on Sunday, a day after the high-voltage face-off between Shiv Sena and the couple that ended in their arrest by Khar police. The Mumbai police also filed an FIR against unknown people for gathering outside Ranas’ home and threatening them.

The stand-off took place after Ranas announced to reach ‘Matoshree’, and recite Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence. Enraged over their dare, Shiv Sainiks blocked the couple’s Khar residence from Saturday morning and shouted slogans against them throughout the day. Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers pushed aside barricades and entered the premises of Ranas’ building despite heavy police deployment.

The couple later announced that they’ve withdrawn their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, “in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai”. While the Ranas were arrested on charges of promoting enmity between different groups, they in turn demanded an FIR be registered against CM Uddhav Thackeray and senior Sena leaders for issuing threats to them.

The stand-off between the sides snowballed by evening, with other political parties jumping into it. Some BJP leaders protested outside Bandra police station around midnight, while former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena over “losing control in the state”. “What sort of politics is this? Shiv Sainiks gathered at multiple places and many of them also attacked leaders on Friday (Mohit Khamboj),” he said.

Fadnavis had also tweeted: “Heart wrenching incidents in Maharashtra. When there is no action on attacks on @BJP4Mumbai’s #PolKhol Yatra & total ignorance towards threatening remarks for woman by #MVA leaders, MVA slapped IPC 153(A) on MP Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana who just came for chanting of #HanumanChalisa (sic).”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Mumbai Prabhari Preeti Sharma Menon posted a sarcastic message on Twitter. “I suggest Uddhav Thackeray should organise a week-long repetitive chant of Hanuman Chalisa at Azad Maidan, and invite MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis. These leaders should be asked to attend along with their followers and proxies. That way they can have their fill, and our state can continue to function,” she said.

