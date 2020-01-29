Hanuman Chalisa to Be Recited 1.25 Crore Times in Bhopal

Bhopal: After announcing the construction of a Sita temple in Sri Lanka, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will organise a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on Thursday, where the hymn will be chanted 1.25 crore times in the state capital.

Giant posters giving details of the religious event, to be held at Minto Hall, have sprung up across Bhopal.

Describing Nath as a "Hanuman Bhakt" (devotee of Hanuman), the banners say the 'Maha Nirvan' event is dedicated to Hanuman and Mahatma Gandhi. January 30 is the death anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'.

A private channel dedicated to spirituality will also livestream the event.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that while Nath, in his personal capacity, is free to do anything, his government’s policies reek of appeasement and are fanning communal sentiments.

Nath has been a known devotee of Hanuman and makes it a point to assume important tasks on Tuesday — an auspicious day associated with the monkey god. He had earlier installed a mega idol of Hanuman at his home town of Chhindwara.

