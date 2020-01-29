Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Hanuman Chalisa to Be Recited 1.25 Crore Times in Bhopal

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that while Nath, in his personal capacity, is free to do anything, his government’s policies reek of appeasement and are fanning communal sentiments.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hanuman Chalisa to Be Recited 1.25 Crore Times in Bhopal
Giant posters detailing the religious event, to be held at Minto Hall, have sprung up across the state capital

Bhopal: After announcing the construction of a Sita temple in Sri Lanka, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will organise a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa on Thursday, where the hymn will be chanted 1.25 crore times in the state capital.

Giant posters giving details of the religious event, to be held at Minto Hall, have sprung up across Bhopal.

Describing Nath as a "Hanuman Bhakt" (devotee of Hanuman), the banners say the 'Maha Nirvan' event is dedicated to Hanuman and Mahatma Gandhi. January 30 is the death anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'.

A private channel dedicated to spirituality will also livestream the event.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that while Nath, in his personal capacity, is free to do anything, his government’s policies reek of appeasement and are fanning communal sentiments.

Nath has been a known devotee of Hanuman and makes it a point to assume important tasks on Tuesday — an auspicious day associated with the monkey god. He had earlier installed a mega idol of Hanuman at his home town of Chhindwara.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram