Hanur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' R. Narendra Won

Live election result of 221 Hanur constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hanur MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
Hanur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chamarajnagar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,04,918 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,04,292 are male, 1,00,552 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 60%
Live Status INC R. Narendra Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6044435.49%R. Narendra
BJP5693133.42%Dr. Preethan Nagappa
JD(S)4495726.39%Manjunath.M.R
NOTA13730.81%Nota
IND8730.51%Siddappa.R
IND7580.45%Selvaraj.S
IND7550.44%John Don Bosco.K
IND7010.41%Jayaprakash.J
LAD5720.34%S. Gangadhar(Ex - Serviceman)
SWJI5620.33%D.Srikantaswamy
AIADMK5030.30%R.P. Vishnukumar
IND5020.29%R. Mahesha
AIMEP4790.28%Pradeep Kumar.M
IND3520.21%Mahesha
KPJP3260.19%B. Bhanuprakash
IND2450.14%Gnanaprakash .J.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,549 votes (8.38%) securing 40.39% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.12%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,140 votes (18.39%) registering 47.3% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.25%.

Check the table below for Hanur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

