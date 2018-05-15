Hanur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' R. Narendra Won

Live Status INC R. Narendra Won

Hanur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chamarajnagar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,04,918 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,04,292 are male, 1,00,552 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 60%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,549 votes (8.38%) securing 40.39% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.12%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,140 votes (18.39%) registering 47.3% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.25%.