Happy News for SAD as Bikram Majithia out on Bail, Party Looks to Galvanise Demoralised Cadre

For the beleaguered Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bikram Singh Majithia walking out of jail on bail could not have come at a better time. The party has been staring down the barrel after the debacle in the Punjab assembly polls this year and with internal dissension making the situation worse, the senior leadership was waiting for an opportunity to pull things back.

The former SAD cabinet minister was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021 during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government.

Minutes after the court gave bail to Majithia, the entire top brass of SAD, seemed to have galvanised into action on Wednesday. Though the senior leader was let out only on bail, the party leaders started terming it a big victory. Bikram’s sister and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal paid a visit to the Golden Temple for obeisance and later, while interacting with the media, said his arrival “will curb the opposition propaganda and infuse a new lease of life in the entire SAD brigade”.

The MP alleged that the case against Bikram was blatantly registered with mala fide intention by the then government misusing its power and she believed that he would come out clean of all the charges soon and would be an asset to strengthen the party.

Akali Dal finds itself in a tight spot with some senior leaders getting restless over the state of affairs. A section of the party had met a few days back to demand the implementation of the Jhunda panel report, which was set up after the assembly poll debacle. The release of Bikram is being seen by supporters of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal as an opportunity to turn things around.

Not surprisingly, party leaders turned his release into a major political event. Not only did party workers assemble at the Patiala jail from where Majithia was to walk out but celebrations were also held at his residence in Amritsar.

The release of Majithia on bail has evoked political reactions as well with senior Congress leader Ravneet Bittu alleging collusion between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akalis. He alleged that the AAP government did not follow up on the case properly in court as part of an understanding with SAD.

