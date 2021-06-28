'Happy to Arrange His Lunch Too': Punjab CM Refutes AAP's Allegations of Not Allowing Kejriwal's Presser

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday refuted allegations by Aam Aadmi Party for not allowing it to hold Arvind Kejriwal’s press conference in Chandigarh and called it a “drama". Singh also took a potshot at his Delhi counterpart by saying, “If he (Kejriwal) wants, I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too."

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just few days back so why should we stop him now having a press conference? If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. The Aam Aadmi Party just wants to do drama even if it means lying."

‘Totally not true. We let @ArvindKejriwal address a rally here just few days back so why should we stop him now having a press conference? If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. @AamAadmiParty just wants to do drama even if it means lying.’: @capt_amarinder— Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) June 28, 2021

The retaliation by Singh came hours after AAP’s state unit chief Raghav Chadha claimed that Punjab Chief Minister’s Office has denied the party permission to hold a press conference at a pre-decided venue.

Stating that Kejriwal will make a “mega announcement" in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Chadha tweeted, “@capt_amarinder’s fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue. Nevertheless, @ArvindKejriwal will make a mega announcement tomo in Chandigarh which will send 440volt current to Capt & his party."

.@capt_amarinder's fear of Kejriwal has reached a point where his office has denied us permission to hold press conference at the pre-decided venue.Nevertheless, @ArvindKejriwal will make a mega announcement tomo in Chandigarh which will send 440volt current to Capt & his party.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, AAP leader Harpal Cheema said the party was looking for an alternate venue after the permission to hold Kejriwal’s press conference at Punjab Bhawan was “refused". “We are looking for an alternate venue," he said.

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Kejriwal has promised free electricity in the state if his AAP wins the polls. A day ahead of his Chandigarh visit, the AAP national convenor also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

“…In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

ਇੰਨੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਘਰ ਚਲਾਉਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 200 ਯੂਨਿਟ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਖੁਸ਼ ਹਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਵੀ ਮਹਿੰਗਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਨ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ AAP ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹਾਂ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 28, 2021

Punjab assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here